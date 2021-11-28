Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Declares $1.95 Quarterly Dividend

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.95 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

Atrion has raised its dividend payment by 46.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years.

Shares of ATRI opened at $735.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $733.22 and a 200 day moving average of $666.61. Atrion has a fifty-two week low of $571.17 and a fifty-two week high of $805.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 0.09.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $42.86 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Atrion by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Atrion by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 597.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atrion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $377,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Atrion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

About Atrion

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

