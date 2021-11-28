Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $5.68 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 893.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 173,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,069,000 after purchasing an additional 155,718 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $277,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $233,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $905,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 26.5% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIS opened at $108.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 421.63%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. UBS Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.07.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

