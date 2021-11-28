Arlington Partners LLC Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 264 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,208,000. Tobam increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,582,000 after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 603.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 18,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Barclays raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.16.

NYSE UPS opened at $205.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.59. The company has a market capitalization of $178.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

