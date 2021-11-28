Arlington Partners LLC Takes Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $59,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $87,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $133.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $127.06 and a one year high of $156.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PKG. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.70.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

