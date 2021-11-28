Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $7.04 Million Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $7,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Enphase Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Enphase Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Enphase Energy by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $247.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.15, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.30. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $282.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.51 and its 200 day moving average is $176.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.18.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $16,176,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,725 shares of company stock worth $34,027,201 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.