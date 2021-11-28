Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 22,893 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 343.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,893 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Amundi bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,256,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 452.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,325,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,293 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,059,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,395,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ONEOK by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,671,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in ONEOK by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,880,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

OKE opened at $62.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.26 and a 200-day moving average of $56.71. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $66.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.