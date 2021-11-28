Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

NYSE:FMX opened at $72.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $67.74 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.96. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Research analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.5677 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

