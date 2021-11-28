Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises about 1.9% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $9,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,115,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 73,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $165.88 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $128.33 and a 1-year high of $171.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.98.

