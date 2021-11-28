Trilogy Capital Inc. Acquires 531 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 12.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,329,000 after purchasing an additional 23,153 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 61,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 157,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 68,176 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 34,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 18,419 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of EFV opened at $49.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.20.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.