Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $27.92 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 2.9% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $27,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 623,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 14,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.73.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $208.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.55 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $143.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

