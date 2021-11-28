Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,261 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $16,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEN opened at $107.04 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $70.97 and a 12 month high of $114.39. The stock has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.68. The company has a current ratio of 10.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.82.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

