SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 56,477 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 24,634 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $40.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $33.32 and a one year high of $41.72.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

