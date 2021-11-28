City Holding Co. Acquires 2,079 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,323,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 123.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,530,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $335,798,000 after purchasing an additional 845,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,478,147,000 after purchasing an additional 740,044 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,700,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $811,812,000 after acquiring an additional 615,518 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.73.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $208.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $194.55 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.39%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

