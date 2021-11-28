Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Has $834,000 Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the quarter. American Campus Communities accounts for 0.8% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 122.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 43,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 23,993 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 219.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,953,000 after buying an additional 1,161,143 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 20.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,117,000 after buying an additional 231,896 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ACC opened at $52.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 400.23, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.95. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.45 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. American Campus Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 1,446.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $296,995.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

