Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Increases Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Apartment Income REIT makes up approximately 2.4% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 49,101 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 104,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 309,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,691,000 after purchasing an additional 23,571 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIRC shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.27.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $51.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion and a PE ratio of -111.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.15. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $54.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -382.61%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

