Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $26,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.4% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.8% during the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $187.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $220.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.59.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

