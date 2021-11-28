City Holding Co. Sells 1,387 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

City Holding Co. lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in Medtronic by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,416,000 after buying an additional 25,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 40,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.05.

Medtronic stock opened at $111.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.98. The company has a market capitalization of $149.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $110.06 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

