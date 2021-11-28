Private Advisor Group LLC Has $13.98 Million Stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 31.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,313 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $13,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARKW. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2,285.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 97.1% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

ARKW opened at $141.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.34. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.79 and a fifty-two week high of $191.13.

