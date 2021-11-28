Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $9.15 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,943 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,755,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 151,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $21,700,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 736,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $105,338,000 after buying an additional 80,495 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 78,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,376 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on QCOM. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $175.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.69. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $188.77. The firm has a market cap of $196.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

