Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Short Interest Up 866.7% in November

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 866.7% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
SHTDY stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.84. Sinopharm Group has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $18.30.
About Sinopharm Group
