Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Short Interest Up 866.7% in November

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 866.7% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SHTDY stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.84. Sinopharm Group has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $18.30.

About Sinopharm Group

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

