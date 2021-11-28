Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vicus Capital increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 10,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 42.6% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 23,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period.

Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.07 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $100.06 and a 12 month high of $100.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.09.

