Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 1,155.6% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of NYSE TPZ opened at $13.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.36. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $14.42.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.
See Also: Holder of Record
