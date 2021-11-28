Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 1,155.6% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE TPZ opened at $13.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.36. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $14.42.

Get Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 10,151 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the period.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.