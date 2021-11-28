Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 466.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,341 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,055.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

SCHP opened at $63.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.84. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $60.31 and a 52-week high of $64.15.

