Bartlett & Co. LLC Trims Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,026,108 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,867 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 2.3% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Abbott Laboratories worth $121,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,809 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABT shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,211,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,858 shares of company stock worth $6,011,502. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $125.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $222.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.32 and a fifty-two week high of $131.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

