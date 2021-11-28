Short Interest in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Rises By 968.8%

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 968.8% from the October 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ITOCHU from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITOCY opened at $57.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. ITOCHU has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $66.90.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITOCY. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of ITOCHU during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 16,076 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ITOCHU by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 406,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,875,000 after buying an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in ITOCHU by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 990,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,005,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITOCHU Company Profile

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.

