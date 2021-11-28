Short Interest in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Rises By 968.8%

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 968.8% from the October 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ITOCHU from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ITOCY opened at $57.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. ITOCHU has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $66.90.
ITOCHU Company Profile
ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.
