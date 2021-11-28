Bartlett & Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned 0.15% of CDW worth $38,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CDW by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,370,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $938,023,000 after acquiring an additional 66,498 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth about $634,934,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 7.5% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,525,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $615,748,000 after purchasing an additional 245,102 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $426,810,000 after purchasing an additional 28,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 11.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,366,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $413,286,000 after purchasing an additional 235,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $608,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,358 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $191.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.22. The company has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $125.46 and a 12-month high of $203.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 28.09%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

