Bartlett & Co. LLC Boosts Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 605,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,883 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $48,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 844,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,016,000 after purchasing an additional 94,257 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 25,601 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 9,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

NYSE BAH opened at $85.20 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $75.15 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

