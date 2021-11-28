EchoLink Trading Down 21.7% Over Last 7 Days (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. One EchoLink coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar. EchoLink has a market cap of $369,400.68 and approximately $18,411.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EchoLink alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00043467 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00008992 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.24 or 0.00236194 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink (EKO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EKOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for EchoLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EchoLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.