Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Receives $14.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

AUTL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

AUTL opened at $6.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.38. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The company has a market cap of $456.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.56.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,610.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 6,530.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after buying an additional 2,721,085 shares during the period. Polygon Management Ltd. grew its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,600,000 after buying an additional 64,286 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $15,166,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $11,909,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 164.1% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,408,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,225,000 after buying an additional 875,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

