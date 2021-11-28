$1.52 EPS Expected for South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) will announce earnings per share of $1.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for South State’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48. South State reported earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that South State will report full year earnings of $7.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $7.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $6.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for South State.

Get South State alerts:

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. South State had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSB. DA Davidson raised shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stephens downgraded shares of South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $78.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. South State has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.16. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. South State’s payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $507,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of South State in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of South State by 102.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in South State during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in South State during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in South State by 20.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South State (SSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.