Oxygen Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $779,755.00 (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. Over the last week, Oxygen has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $116.91 million and approximately $779,755.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for $1.86 or 0.00003422 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007042 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 123.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,927,146 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

