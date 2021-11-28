Sether (SETH) Price Tops $0.0317 on Major Exchanges

Sether (CURRENCY:SETH) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 28th. Sether has a market cap of $638,389.38 and approximately $2,856.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sether coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0317 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Sether has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sether alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00043467 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00008992 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.24 or 0.00236194 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Sether

Sether is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Sether

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.