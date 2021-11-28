Analysts Set Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) PT at $29.33

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Yueou Wang sold 9,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $353,330.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $121,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,766,876.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,863 shares of company stock worth $7,566,514 in the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics stock opened at $36.88 on Thursday. Grid Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.88 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.74.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

