Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Receives $42.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.83.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AY shares. Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $38.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.51 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.70). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently -273.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AY. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 27.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 256,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after buying an additional 54,419 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 38.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 21.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 254,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after buying an additional 45,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

