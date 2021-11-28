Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Acquired by Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,305 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF makes up 4.6% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $8,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 154.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,002.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $28.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.66. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.