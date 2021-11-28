Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 11.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 261.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 24,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 73,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $440,000.

Shares of HYD opened at $62.44 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.60 and a fifty-two week high of $63.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.99.

