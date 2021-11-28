Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 303.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 10,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE CVX opened at $114.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.01. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $83.53 and a 12 month high of $118.08. The company has a market capitalization of $220.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.23.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $4,486,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total transaction of $2,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,651 shares of company stock worth $37,293,688 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.