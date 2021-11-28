6,122 Shares in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Acquired by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 17,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $79.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.62. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $52.98 and a 52 week high of $84.59.

