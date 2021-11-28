Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,071,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,565,000 after buying an additional 124,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,281,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,201,000 after buying an additional 58,915 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,792,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,429,000 after buying an additional 179,695 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,809,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,804,000 after buying an additional 38,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,674,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,836,000 after buying an additional 110,383 shares in the last quarter. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 47,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $980,507.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $162,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,694 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,721. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CORT stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.69. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $31.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.07.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $96.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.75 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

