Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Purchased by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,353 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 48,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 18.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on VIRT. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

VIRT opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.80. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of -0.33.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $354.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.71 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.87%.

In other news, Director Joanne Minieri purchased 1,750 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.