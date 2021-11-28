Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Position Boosted by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OLLI. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 126.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 42.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8,312.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the period.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

In related news, Director Stanley Fleishman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLLI opened at $64.62 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.86 and a twelve month high of $123.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

OLLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, August 27th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.81.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.