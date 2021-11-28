Magyar Bancorp, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:MGYR)

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Tuesday, December 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.
MGYR stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. Magyar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.97. The firm has a market cap of $83.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.26.
Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter.
About Magyar Bancorp
Magyar Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits; the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans; and the provision of other financial services.
