Magyar Bancorp, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:MGYR)

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Tuesday, December 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

MGYR stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. Magyar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.97. The firm has a market cap of $83.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.26.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Magyar Bancorp stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.28% of Magyar Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits; the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans; and the provision of other financial services.

