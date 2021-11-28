First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.000-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.88 billion-$3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.92 billion.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $105.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. First Solar has a 1 year low of $67.71 and a 1 year high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. First Solar’s revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Solar will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a peer perform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.35.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $68,030.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,923 shares of company stock valued at $318,810. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Solar stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 150.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 489,336 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.77% of First Solar worth $73,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

