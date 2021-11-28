SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.154 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

