TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.282 per share by the bank on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

TFS Financial has increased its dividend payment by 89.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. TFS Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 491.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect TFS Financial to earn $0.23 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 491.3%.

NASDAQ TFSL opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.86 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.06. TFS Financial has a twelve month low of $17.13 and a twelve month high of $22.54.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.50 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 4.79%. Research analysts expect that TFS Financial will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 119,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $2,219,659.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,908,578.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TFS Financial stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,038 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

