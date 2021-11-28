Amerigo Resources Ltd. Plans Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:ARREF)

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0646 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Shares of ARREF stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04. Amerigo Resources has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.35.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

