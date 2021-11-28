Amerigo Resources Ltd. Plans Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:ARREF)

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0646 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.
Shares of ARREF stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04. Amerigo Resources has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.35.
Amerigo Resources Company Profile
