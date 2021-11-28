First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Short Interest Up 338.0% in November

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 418,700 shares, a growth of 338.0% from the October 31st total of 95,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 884,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $50.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.92 and a 200 day moving average of $48.91. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $52.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 372.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000.

