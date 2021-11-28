Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Purchased by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 493,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,946 shares during the period. Global X MLP ETF accounts for 1.5% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned about 1.71% of Global X MLP ETF worth $17,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 98.6% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 679,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,269,000 after purchasing an additional 337,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,668,000 after acquiring an additional 270,877 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 194,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after acquiring an additional 128,030 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 270,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after acquiring an additional 90,292 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 175,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 79,625 shares during the period.

Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.59. Global X MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $41.54.

