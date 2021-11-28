First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter valued at $449,740,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 41.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,008,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,784 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7,897.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,616,000 after purchasing an additional 792,186 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth $119,101,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,145,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,071,000 after purchasing an additional 541,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.36.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $109,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 445 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $97,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,492 shares of company stock valued at $4,881,855. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CME stock opened at $222.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.47. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.95 and a 12 month high of $230.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.92.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.