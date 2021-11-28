Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 1,109 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.7% in the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 20.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.90.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $140.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.78 and a 200 day moving average of $145.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.46. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.49 and a 12-month high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The company’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 70.51%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $415,673.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 7,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total transaction of $1,208,496.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,706,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,501,937. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.